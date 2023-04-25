Pluralis is a layered delay plugin with options to split signals in several ways

United Plugins, alongside SounDevice Digital has launched Pluralis, a layered delay plugin that offers several modes to split the signal.

Pluralis uses four different modes to split the signal. Firstly, Left/Right, splits the signal in a more traditional way. In this mode, users can apply DELAY 1 to the left channel, and DELAY 2 to the right. According to United Plugins, this is an effective way of adding delay to the outer edges of a mix, or having gentle delays.

Next, is Mid/Side, which splits the signal into the middle of the mix, as well as the left and right. This offers the ability to focus on different parts of the mix or stereo audio file to apply different processes to different audio areas.

Following on from this is Low/High. This mode is controlled by the crossover function to apply different delays to the low and high frequencies, offering flexible delay processing.

Then, there’s Quiet/Loud. This mode splits audio at certain loudness levels, also controlled by the crossover function. The two delay processors independently work on quieter and louder audio, allowing users to utilise different delays on each element.

Pluralis also offers several folders full of produced pre-sets of each of the modes. There is also two modulation modes, allowing users to set values for level, rate, feedback and dispersion.

“Calling Pluralis a delay plug-in is an understatement; in a world full of analogue emulations — much as I love them, it was about time we had something fresh to work with,” says producer Zardonic.

The plugin is compatible with AAX, AU and VST.

United Plugins and SounDevice’s Pluralis is available to purchase for a limited time price of €19,00, until 31 May 2023. After that, it will be available for €79,00.

For more information, head to UnitedPlugins.com.