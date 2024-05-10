UAD Triple Crown Compressor bundle is now available at 94% discount, saving you $1,120

You won’t need any hardware to run these UAD emulations of classic compressors, either.

Universal Audio’s Triple Crown Compressor Bundle — which comprises three collections of plugins, each emulating a series of legendary compressors — is on sale with a 94 per cent discount. That’s a saving of $1,121.58. Yeah, you read that right.

The deal, available via Plugin Boutique, is running until 2 June 2024. So, if you’ve been eyeing up these plugins for a while, or just need some reliable compressors in your plugin folder, we suggest acting fast.

The UAD plugins run natively in your DAW, so you don’t need any external hardware from Universal Audio to get these up and running. Each collection is available in UAD Native formats (VST3, AU and AAX) but Apollo Realtime/UAD-2 are included in case you do want to use a UA interface for some DSP power.

So, what’s in the bundle?

In the UAD Triple Crown Compressor bundle, you’ll get the Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection, the 1176 Classic Limiter Collection and the Fairchild Tube Limiter Collection.

Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection

The Teletronix LA-2A Leveler Collection is based on three 1960s hardware compressors created by Teletronix’s Jim Lawrence. Teletronix’s original compressors have been studio staples for decades, favoured by some of the most revered producers and engineers in the scene. They’ve been used on records from Shakira to The White Stripes, and UA’s emulations are as faithful as you can get. Why? Because in 1967. the UA founder Bill Putnam bought the patent from Teletronix to continue manufacturing the LA-2A, right through into the digital age.

You’ll get the LA-2A Silver and Gray models, each with a distinct character for various cases, plus the Original LA-2A, which is ideal for vocal and legato performances.

1176 Classic Limiter Collection

Few compressors are as legendary as the 1176. The original hardware was made by Universal Audio in 1966 and was used on all the Michael Jackson vocals recorded by Bruce Swedien, among countless other hits by myriad producers. It’s beloved for the brightness and presence it imparts on any signal and ease of use.

The UAD 1176 collection on offer will give you three celebrated revisions: The Rev A, Rev E and Rev AE. Each one meticulously emulates the electronic path of the hardware — that includes the transformers and FET and transistor amplifiers. You’ll get all of the features and parameter configurations from the original hardware, plus a few more modern perks.

Fairchild Tube Limiter Collection

What do The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Adele, Amy Winehouse, Motown and Pete Townshend have in common? The Fairchild 660 and 670 compressors.

Another hall-of-fame compressor, the Fairchild tube limiter is one you’ll want in your plugin folder. Originally created by Rein Narma on Les Paul’s kitchen table, it’s been available as a UA plugin since 2004 — and has been used by countless producers ever since.

In this bundle, you’ll get two variations — the 660 and 670 emulations — both primed for use on your full mixes, drum busses, and for bringing punch to pianos, bass and guitars. As Plugin Boutique says, this is perfect for injecting vibe and colour into your tracks or adding the final touch to your mixes.

Get the deal at Plugin Boutique.

Check out more music production deals.