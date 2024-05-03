Access “royalty-free loops and one-shots” with Tracklib’s new Sounds feature

“Not only can music makers access hundreds of thousands of incredible songs, but we’ve now entered the royalty-free sound space, making Tracklib the one-stop platform for music production.”

Music sampling service Tracklib has unveiled Sounds, a new feature allowing producers to access a range of authentically recorded, royalty-free loops and one-shots.

Sounds complements Tracklib’s existing library of song samples, making it a convenient one-stop shop for music producers who subscribe to Tracklib’s service.

For those who aren’t familiar, Tracklib simplifies the sample-clearing process for both indie and major artists. Samples cleared through Tracklib have featured in songs by some of the industry’s biggest names including Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar. The company’s popular Sample Breakdown series has garnered over 100 million views at the time of writing.

With the addition of Sounds, Tracklib now offers everything from the slaps of a 808 drum machine to the vocals of an obscure 70s track, all with just one subscription.

Users can choose between three subscription tiers: Lite ($8.99/month), Premium ($13.99/month) and Max ($19.99/month). Sounds and unlimited sample clearance is included for Premium and Max subscribers. Annual plans are also available, which saves you two months’ worth of subscription fees. Users who want to try out the service can sign up for a free three-day trial.

“We maintain that music should remain a human process; everything you hear in our library has been created and curated with care by real musicians – it’s all about having the right sounds as opposed to the most sounds,” says Tracklib Chairman Andreas Liffgarden.

Andreas Ahlenius, Tracklib’s CEO, added: “This is a pivotal moment for Tracklib and our customers. Not only can music makers access hundreds of thousands of incredible songs, but we’ve now entered the royalty-free sound space, making Tracklib the one-stop platform for music production.”

Earlier this year, Tracklib removed the licence fee for most of its subscription plans, allowing users to clear an unlimited number of samples without extra costs. The company says that the number of samples cleared through its service has tripled since the move.