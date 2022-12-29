Learn how to expertly tailor your mixes for vinyl with Tokyo Dawn Labs’ vinyl-cutting plugin

The educational plugin prevents engineers from wasting money and materials when creating a mix suitable for vinyl.

Tokyo Dawn Labs has unveiled a new plugin that provides engineers with an insight into the vinyl cutting process – introducing the SimuLathe Ref.

Developed as an educational tool for both engineers and those curious about the process, the SimuLathe Ref allows users to understand how music is mastered for vinyl and provides an intricate look into the entire cutting procedure.

Coming packed with precise details, the most impressive features of the plugin include the virtual disc-cutting lathe with four configurations, as well as a wide range of metering and analysis tools.

This extensive choice of tools allows musicians and engineers to take full charge of the mix and develop a sound that is conveyed perfectly when transferred to vinyl. Here, groove excursion, width and velocity can be adjusted, as well as stereo width and the gain on the disc.

Made with the aid of specialised manufacturers, industry experts and professional mastering studios, the SimuLathe Ref is not intended to be a complete vinyl mastering solution – nor designed to replace actual engineers.

Instead, the plugin is advertised as an educational tool, designed to inform those wanting to learn about the process and prevent both money and materials from being wasted.

This resourcefulness comes as the plugin lets developers experiment with numerous mixes before having them pressed onto lacquers.

Further features include the filter section containing low-pass and high-pass options, as well as a range of turntable pickup models. Three choices of these models are offered and allow for monitoring and the creation of shareable test cuts.

In addition, a groove microscope function is incorporated. This enables engineers to monitor and enhance the groove of the mix accurately and in all dimensions.

Available now for €150, the plugin is supported on Macs running macOS 10.9 and above and all PCs running at either a Windows 7 standard or higher. VST2, VST3, AU, and AAX plug-in versions are all available.

Find out more about the SimuLathe Ref plugin on Tokyo Dawn Labs’ website.