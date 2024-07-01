Tonnes of music tech gear is discounted at Thomann for the first 10 days of July – here are the best deals

Thomann is celebrating 70 years in the business, and you can nab some killer savings while it does…

Thomann is celebrating a massive 70 years in business in 2024, and it’s doing so in style. During the first 10 days of every month of the year, the German music retail giant is offering discounts on tonnes of music tech gear, and we’ve sifted through July’s haul – which features over 100 discounted products – to bring you the very best deals.

First up is the Native Instruments Maschine +, now only €879 down from €1,199. This standalone groove box features 16 velocity-sensitive pads, machine effects and plugins, swing, pad link, note repeat and step sequencer functions and even vintage sampler emulation.

Or if you’re in the market for a new toy for your audio collection that won’t break the bank, the Flamma FS01 Looper/Drum Machine is discounted from €85 down to €69 for the first 10 days of July.

This pedal-based looper and drum machine features 20 minutes of recording capacity, 11 different groove styles with multiple time signature and tempo variations, three modes: Looper, Drum Machine and Mix, and a visible looper recording bar to support loop recording.

There’s also a killer deal to be had on the Native Instruments Traktor X1 MK3 modular USB DJ controller: now only €225 down from €299, there’s €74 to be saved here.

Built for seamless integration into Native Instruments’ Traktor software, the Traktor X1 MK3 features five OLED displays for remaining track time, track names, selected effects and effect parameters, 34 backlit buttons, a light-based system for visual feedback, four Endless rotary encoders, eight rotary potentiometers, as well as an integrated three-port USB hub.

There’s over 100 products discounted for the first 10 days of July, so head to Thomann now to browse them for yourself.