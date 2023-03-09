The Reliq matrix grid controller is “the world’s first hybrid control surface”

Reliq Instruments has announced a new self-titled flagship hybrid matrix grid MIDI controller.

The 16×16 controller, simply called Reliq, claims to be “the world’s first hybrid control surface”. It looks as though it could act as the centrepiece of your studio with the ability to route, sequence and control all of your MIDI-equipped gear in one place with some cool features.

In its sequencing mode, there are 16 polyphonic sequencers available, with Euclidean and Stochastic scale modes. Reliq has eight voices of polyphony, 128 patterns per track, and an LFO and envelope per track.

Modulation features include automation, LFOs, and envelopes, which you can draw by hand on the button grid. Additionally, it offers DAW control such as loop and clip triggering, adjusting mixer, track and instrument settings, and arranging clips.

It comes with three MIDI Outs, one MIDI In, USB-C MIDI, USB Host, 16 gate and 32 CV outs, reset out, and clock out for plenty of I/O. The CV/gate connectivity and 16×16 matrix I/O come in an Eurorack-compatible case, which can be powered through USB-C or a Eurorack power supply.

There’s no confirmed release date for the product just yet, but we do know it will cost $1,699.

We love the look of recently announced Reliq, but we can’t talk about upcoming matrix controllers without mentioning the Matrix Pro controller by Matrix 302. In our First Look, we hinted that it could be a keen rival to the iconic Novation launchpad and were impressed by its total open-source hackability. However, we pointed out that it needed more native DAW controls to end up in the hands of procedures who simply want to plug in and play – perhaps this is somewhere the Reliq has an advantage.

Sign up for Reliq’s launch and a discounted intro price at get.reliq-instruments.com.