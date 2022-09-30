Teenage Engineering and Yuri Suzuki debut the PO-80 record factory
Cut your own vinyl records with true analogue lo-fi sound.
Image: Teenage Engineering
Teenage Engineering’s collaboration with Yuri Suzuki has been revealed: the PO-80 record factory is a compact record cutter that lets you give your tracks an analogue lo-fi sound.
Before you get to cutting your own little records, you’ll have to assemble the PO-80 first. The good news: you won’t need any special tools, needles or even blank vinyl discs – everything’s included in the box.
The five-inch vinyl records used on the PO-80 are dual-sided, with each side able to record up to four minutes of audio at 33rpm, or three minutes at 45rpm.
As for actually getting your sound into the PO-80, just plug in your audio device via a 3.5mm input and get to cutting. To listen to what’s recorded onto disc – or to audition what’s going in – there’s a built-in set of speakers, along with a separate 3.5mm audio output.
Teenage Audio has also prepared a companion virtual mastering machine, which you can access with your browser to get your tracks at a healthy recording level before they hit the PO-80.
What comes as a somewhat pleasant surprise: the PO-80 is available at just $149 – which leans closer to the price tier of products such as the Pocket Operator mini-instruments ($49 each) than ambitious designs like the OB-4 Magic Radio ($649).
In fact, Teenage Engineering considers the PO-80 to be part of the Pocket Operator series, though you’d need to have pretty large pockets to stash that away – oh, there’s a bespoke bag for it too at $59?
Meanwhile, those five-inch blank discs are sold in a 10-pack for $20, and replacement cutting heads go for $15 apiece.
The PO-80’s external design stays very close to the EZ Record Maker designed by its collaborator Yuri Suzuki for Gakken. That version, which came with 10 blank discs, was offered at ¥8,778 (roughly $60).
An Instagram post from Suzuki explained that the “new version” from Teenage Engineering features “pocket operator mentality” and an updated design.
Learn more at teenage.engineering
Get the latest news, reviews and tutorials to your inbox.Subscribe