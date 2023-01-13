Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field gets a Vocoder

The all-in-one music box gets better.

The latest 1.4.2 update for Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field adds a Vocoder to the all-in-one music machine.

The vocoder function accepts the OP-1 Field’s built-in microphone, a headset, radio or USB – any input source, really – as a modulator.

After installing the latest firmware update, you can access the vocoder on your OP-1 Field by: Pressing synth, holding shift, pushing any sound slot key from one to eight, and loading vocoder.

Teenage Engineering launched the update with a short video announcement featuring its Micke Reuter and Mikael Ericsson.

A statement on the brand page for the update writes: “The vo(ice)(en)coder revolutionised music since its introduction to the world by Homer Dudley at Bell Labs in 1938.

designed to analyse and synthesize the human voice, iconic artists have employed the device throughout the years to make their synthesizers sing, from wendy carlos and bob moog, to kraftwerk, herbie hancock, beastie boys, tupac, daft punk, and countless others. now it’s your turn.”

Download the OP-1 Field 1.4.2 firmware update.