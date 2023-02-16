Teenage Engineering and Love Hultén create drum machine based on the heartbeats of children with Congenital Heart Disease
Heart Beat Drum Machine was created based on the echocardiograms from four children with congenital heart disease.
Credit: Heart Beat Drum Machine Official Website
Teenage Engineering and designer Love Hultén have teamed up on a drum machine based on the heartbeats of children with Congenital Heart Disease for charity.
The one-of-a-kind semi-modular instrument, dubbed the Heart Beat Drum Machine, was created based on the echocardiograms of four children with congenital heart disease, taken from hospital check-ups.
The four ECGs were then turned into four-track circular sequencer using patterns from each ECG’s individual shape, pace, and BPM, and can be played separately or together to create unique rhythms.
The Heart Beat Drum Machine features a small OLED screen next – to the mute button – that displays the waveform and beats in real-time – like an actual ECG machine. The unit is also equipped with a ’70s-inspired patch bay and a compact display.
The Heart Beat Drum Machine was auctioned on Valentine’s Day 2023, with all proceeds donated to the Swedish Heartchild Foundation, however, a digitised version of the device can be tried out here.
More information about the Heart Beat Drum Machine can be found on its website.
