Technics launches matte white version of SL-1500C turntable 

It sports all the expected features, including an automatic tonearm lift.

Audio brand Technics has launched a matte white version of its revered SL-1500C turntable following a “high demand” for additional colours and designs.

Also previously available in Silver, the turntable has been given a new lease of life with the sleek white makeover. It still hosts all the usual features such as a pre-mounted cartridge and integrated phono EQ. It also has an automatic tonearm lift that ensures your vinyl remains in great condition.

“From our experience with Limited Edition models, we have seen a high demand for additional colour versions of our designs, especially for turntables. Many clients look for stylish colour alternatives, reflecting the minimalistic design language of modern contemporary interiors”, said Frank Balzuweit, Senior Product Manager at Technics Europe, in a press statement.

“The new clean white tone underlines the SL-1500C’s pure and simplistic aesthetic, employing only the most necessary operational elements needed on a turntable”, concluded Balzuweit.

In April last year, Technics celebrated its 50th anniversary with a limited number of special edition SL-1200 Series turntables. Only 12,000 units were released globally, with seven colours (black, red, blue, white, green, yellow, and beige) on offer.

A 2022 report also revealed that vinyl records had overtaken PlayStation games as the second-biggest-selling physical format in the UK. Data from the Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) showed that vinyl records had brought in £80.9 million last year with Nintendo Switch games landing the top spot reaching over £88 million so far in 2022.

Midnights, the most recent album from pop artist Taylor Swift became the first album to sell better on vinyl than CD in 35 years following its release last October.

The white edition of the SL-1500C has the same price tag of £1099 as its previous models and will be available in May 2022.

Find out more at Technics.com.