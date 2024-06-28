Tame Impala has founded a musical instrument company — but it’s super mysterious

“We’ll be in touch soon. You’ll know it when you hear it.”

It looks like Kevin Parker, the brain behind Tame Impala, has started up an electronic instruments company with some pals. It’s called Telepathic Instruments and, in true Tame Impala fashion, it isn’t revealing an awful lot of info right now.

The brand’s website and Instagram page appeared yesterday (27 June) with the bio “An electronic instruments company founded by @tameimpala and friends.” The Instagram handle is also featured in the Tame Impala bio, assuring us that it’s legit. At the time of writing, the page has two cryptic and pixelated videos.

The first one is a warping, pixelated clip of a logo, perhaps, comprising the piano keys of A, A#, B and C. In the background, you can hear a synth pad and vocal clip being bitcrushed into oblivion. The second post is a monochrome, low-bit moving image of a person seemingly looking out to sea, with no sound.

Oh, the website? Yeah. Equally as obscure. But you can at least sign up to the company’s updates.

When you open the website for Telepathic Instruments, you’re greeted by the question: “Are you listening?”

There’s a similar audio loop to the one heard on Instagram, and another iteration of the pixelated logo. You can enter your email for updates and read the message: “We’ll be in touch soon. You’ll know it when you hear it.”

Our guess is that it’s a synth company and that Parker is getting ready to launch some bespoke, esoteric instruments that make some pretty gnarly sounds. It would be pretty on-brand, to be fair. The neo-psychedelic artist has a penchant for synths and experimental sounds, revealing in an interview last year that he has “a rack of keyboards close to where I sit and whatever is on that rack gets used.”

His favourite? “The Sequential Pro One, to this day, is still one of my favourite synths… It had this sound that I just fell in love with. It sounded like crying in outer space.” But, he adds: “If I have to think too much about what synth I have to use for a part I’m recording, then the inspiration is gone.”

There might be scant information about this new endeavour, but it’s got the Tame Impala fans talking. Among a swathe of comments reading “LET’S GO!” are others like, “Is Kevin Parker Back?”, “We got a possible snippet out here,” and, of course, “So bloody excited mate the shrimp it’s literally jumping off the barb.”

All we can do now is wait.

In other Tame Impala news, Parker announced in May this year that he sold his complete song catalogue to Sony Music Publishing. “The idea of passing on ownership of my songs is one that I don’t think about very lightly, at all,” he said.

“I don’t think my songs could be in any safer hands than Sony’s, and I’m excited for the future and happy I can keep working with them on whatever the future brings.”

