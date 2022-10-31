Synclavier’s Regen is shaping up to be a digital synthesis powerhouse

Synclavier has returned after some 30 years with the announcement of Regen, a new desktop synth with powerful timbre shaping abilities and a renewed approach to design.

The Regen has a low-profile shape that’s almost comparable to a Thinkpad with the lid down – it’s a far cry from the clunky, refrigerator look of 70s Synclavier models, and even the more elegant, wood panelled keyboard models of the 90s.

A powerful digital synth that deals in additive and subtractive processes – with full control over 24 harmonics, blend-able waveforms, custom samples as carriers, and more – Regen has aims of being a timbral playground.

Adjusting parameters, blending sounds, saving presets and more is managed through two responsive full-colour screen, a touch slider and a set of buttons. It’s an approach to navigation that appears well-suited to the Regen’s complexity.

Regen also comes pumped with 250 timbre presets (plus six artist timbre libraries) 600 samples organised to two exclusive libraries, and a “mega library” with over 700 samples from the brand’s New England Digital era.

Synclavier Regen features:

255 Regen timbre presets

Over 700 royalty-free samples

Additive waveforms, subtractive waveform generator, multi-sample patchlists

12 partials to build your sounds

12 tracks for multi-timbral playback or stacking (layering) of sounds

Four USB ports for keyboards and other peripherals plus one USB port for connection to DAW and 5-pin MIDI standard (TRS)

Two full-colour high resolution screens

Sensitive “liquid-like” touch swiper and 12 selector pads

Multiple effects per track (Chorus, reverb, vibrato, tremolo, arpeggiator, bit crush, and multi-mode filter)

High fidelity DC-coupled audio out (stereo XLR or TS) with 130dB of dynamic range.

Regen marks a long-awaited return to hardware for Synclavier. The pioneering synth maker’s last products came in app form with Synclavier Go! for iPhone and iPad back in 2019.

Synclavier Regen debuted at Synthplex 2022 and is available for pre-order now at £2,185 / $2,499. Plans are to have units shipped out in January 2023.

Check out Loopops review of the Synclavier Regen below:

Learn more at synclavier.com