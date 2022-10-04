Swedish House Mafia on their affordable IKEA furniture collab: “To have a studio these days, it’s a very expensive thing.”

“What we are coming up with now with IKEA, I think that’s more than enough for people to make music.”

Given the “very expensive” nature of studios, more and more music is going to be made out of the homes of musicians, according to DJ supergroup Swedish House Mafia, whose latest IKEA collection aims to “democratise music production”.

READ MORE: IKEA x Swedish House Mafia turntable coming to stores very soon

The group was speaking in an interview with Vancouver Sun, where they discussed the inspiration behind their recent collaboration with Swedish home interior giant IKEA.

Titled OBEGRÄNSAD (Swedish for ‘unlimited’), the collection features budget-friendly music-related furnishing solutions designed specifically for producing, performing, and listening to music at home.

“As we speak, we’re sitting in a hotel room in Los Angeles, with two small speakers, making music,” says Sebastian Ingrosso, alongside fellow members Axwell and Steve Angello.

“I think that, back in the day — the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s — people were in big studios, and that’s also very important. But today, from ourselves to people that we collaborate with, people make music on their way to work, in the subway, on their laptops.”

“What we are coming up with now with IKEA, I think that’s more than enough for people to make music,” says the DJ. “And I think it’s going to be more and more driven from your home. To have a studio these days, it’s a very expensive thing.”

“So, I think this is smart. I think this is where we all are heading right now. To be home or to be somewhere easy to make music — it should be everywhere.”

As much as the collection is tailored for producing and listening to music though, the group stresses that it certainly isn’t just made for home producers and musicians: “We speak to a lot of creatives all the time — you know, gamers and designers and architects and whatever — and this appeals to everybody. It’s not just music-focused.”

“We grew up surrounded by IKEA, and we’ve always used IKEA to hack our first furniture and studio setups,” Angello adds. “So for us, it was completely emotional.”

“It’s going to be nice to see if someone takes our hacks and make their own hacks. It’s going to be nice to see what they do with it.”

Learn more at ikea.com