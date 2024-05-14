Moog introduces the Spectravox semi-modular analogue spectral processor for “unparalleled control over tonal shaping”

Superbooth 2024: Moog has introduced the Spectravox – a semi-modular analogue spectral processor described as a “groundbreaking tool for auditory exploration”.

Available now globally, the Spectravox hosts a 10-band filter bank paired with an analogue Moog oscillator and a dynamic white noise generator. It offers lively drones and colourful tonal sweeps, according to Moog, and can be used as a standalone synthesiser and an integrative component in Eurorack setups.

Moog isn’t being modest with this new launch, the brand firmly declares it as “more than a synthesiser”, but rather “an exploration and expansion of the traditional vocoder and filter bank topology, engineered to inspire and transform the landscape of modern music production”. In simpler terms, it thinks Spectravox will knock your socks off entirely.

Dual-mode functionality means this new offering is able to transform from a synthesiser voice into a fully-featured 10-band vocoder. Its integrated secondary filter bank analyses the spectral makeup of incoming sounds, and allows users to imprint the timbral characteristics of external sources onto the Spectravox’s analogue tones.

This may all just sound like a lot of big talk, so to showcase how it works, Moog has teamed up with musician Jamie Lidell on track Awake & Alive to put the Spectravox into use. In the track shared on Moog’s YouTube channel, the Spectravox processes every element of the composition, including vocals, drums, pedal steel, and all synthesisers.

Check it out in the video below:

“Spectravox enhances Moog’s modular synthesis legacy by integrating a sophisticated vocoder alongside powerful analogue synthesis capabilities,” says Product Strategist, Max Ravitz at Moog Music. “This instrument is designed to give musicians comprehensive control over their sound, enabling detailed texture shaping and a broad spectrum of sonic experimentation.”

Find out more at Moog.