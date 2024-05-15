Superbooth 2024: Befaco’s Oneiroi digital synth creates scarily good drone-like soundscapes
Its name is inspired by dark-winged creatures of Greek Mythology…
Image: Befaco
Superbooth 2024: Barcelona-based brand Befaco has introduced a new module called Oneiroi – a live performance-oriented, multi-functional and self-contained digital synth, focused on ambient pads and drone-like soundscapes.
Ideal for those looking to make sinister and scarily cool compositions, the Oneiroi gets its name from dark-winged creatures that each night emerge from their cave to deliver dreams and nightmares, according to Greek Mythology.
It features a full stereo signal path: Stereo input, three oscillators, four effects, and a looper. It also includes LFO self-modulation and a randomiser. Its stereo input has three switchable gain levels and a two-colour LED for monitoring.
As for its three oscillators, these are sine, a stereo supersaw with detune control (inspired by the Roland JP-8000), and a 2048-sample dynamic wavetable oscillator that uses the looper buffer, with offset control.
There’s a single v/oct input for the three oscillators and unison control. Its filtering unit has four different types: low-pass, band-pass, high-pass, and comb filter. The filter can also be freely positioned along the effects chain.
The five-second looper has continuous speed control (from 2x in reverse direction, to 2x in forward direction) and a pre- and post-looping selector. There’s also a two-tap echo with controls over time and density, plus Reverb with macro control for size, filtering, and direction.
Check out more below:
Oneiroi is based on Rebel Technology’s OWL platform, and is being presented at Superbooth this year. You’ll find Befaco at booth Z170 from 16-18 May. Oneiroi currently has an estimated target release for early summer, and has an estimated price of 400€ (not including tax).
Find out more at Befaco.
