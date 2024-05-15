Superbooth 2024: Befaco’s Oneiroi digital synth creates scarily good drone-like soundscapes

Its name is inspired by dark-winged creatures of Greek Mythology…

Superbooth 2024: Barcelona-based brand Befaco has introduced a new module called Oneiroi – a live performance-oriented, multi-functional and self-contained digital synth, focused on ambient pads and drone-like soundscapes.

Ideal for those looking to make sinister and scarily cool compositions, the Oneiroi gets its name from dark-winged creatures that each night emerge from their cave to deliver dreams and nightmares, according to Greek Mythology.

It features a full stereo signal path: Stereo input, three oscillators, four effects, and a looper. It also includes LFO self-modulation and a randomiser. Its stereo input has three switchable gain levels and a two-colour LED for monitoring.

As for its three oscillators, these are sine, a stereo supersaw with detune control (inspired by the Roland JP-8000), and a 2048-sample dynamic wavetable oscillator that uses the looper buffer, with offset control.

There’s a single v/oct input for the three oscillators and unison control. Its filtering unit has four different types: low-pass, band-pass, high-pass, and comb filter. The filter can also be freely positioned along the effects chain.

The five-second looper has continuous speed control (from 2x in reverse direction, to 2x in forward direction) and a pre- and post-looping selector. There’s also a two-tap echo with controls over time and density, plus Reverb with macro control for size, filtering, and direction.

Oneiroi is based on Rebel Technology’s OWL platform, and is being presented at Superbooth this year. You’ll find Befaco at booth Z170 from 16-18 May. Oneiroi currently has an estimated target release for early summer, and has an estimated price of 400€ (not including tax).

Find out more at Befaco.