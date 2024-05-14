Inverted Minilogue XD heads up a trio of product announcements from Korg at Superbooth 2024

The music tech giant is also showcasing a new synth tuner, the ST1K, and the prototype Acoustic Synthesis_Phase8.

Superbooth 2024: Korg has revealed three new products, including a limited-edition Minilogue XD synthesiser, now available in a dark and sophisticated version with inverted keyboard colours.

Also landing just in time for Superbooth is the ST1K Synthesiser Tuner plus a new Acoustic Synthesis Prototype from Korg Berlin – the Acoustic Synthesis_phase8 – which despite not being ready to launch just yet, is being shown at this year’s event.

We’ll take a look at each one here, but let’s start with the well-loved Korg favourite and its exciting new makeover.

Korg Minilogue XD Inverted

All the same specifications of the usual Minilogue XD are on board here – a digital multi-engine, on-board effects, a powered-up sequencer, and micro tuning functionality – it’s just suited and booted in a new look. The inverted version is predominantly black with its flat and sharp keys now in a striking white colour. It’s not clear just how limited this new product is, but it’s set to retail for £599, a slightly higher price than its £549 Minilogue XD Standard sibling.

Take a closer look below:

ST1K Synth Tuner

Korg says this new tool has been “designed with the unique needs of synth players in mind”, and describes it as compact and precise, offering high visibility so you can make sure your synth is “accurately tuned the way you want every time”.

The ST1K is a handheld, small device weighing just 83 grams. It has the capability of ultra-precise tuning to ±0.1 cents, and features a large CMD LCD display for a clear readout of your tuning status. It also includes a built-in high-sensitivity microphone, so you can also use it with a broader range of instruments.

It utilises three types of metre display mode, which can be selected to suit your preference. The metre has a 3D appearance, and in addition to the standard ‘Regular Mode’, there’s also a ‘Strobe Mode’ and ‘Half Strobe Mode’ to indicate pitch changes by the direction and speed of metre flow, “making it easy to see even the smallest errors”.

Acoustic Synthesis_phase8

This work-in-progress is an acoustic instrument that is part melodic synthesiser, and part drum machine. It has eight independent electromechanical voices, a sequencer with polyrhythmic shifting, plus waveshaping, tremolo and EG control.

It has replaceable and tunable resonators, and users can mute, pluck or interfere with these to sculpt the sound. At last year’s Superbooth, Korg showcased the Acoustic Synthesis_phase5 – this was a technical demonstration of Acoustic Synthesis as a technology, whereas this prototype sees the brand introducing that technology as a product.

At Superbooth 2024, the prototypes of Acoustic Synthesis_phase8 will all look different. Korg says this is because it wants to “celebrate the individuality and creativity in customising an instrument to make it yours”. It explains, “We encouraged all five developers to soup-up their prototypes as they please. Instruments are more cared for, last longer and more lovable when a part of you is imparted to them.”

If you fancy checking it out in person, you can do so at stand Z440 from 16-18 of May. Members of the Korg Berlin team will also be talking all things Acoustic Synthesis at a special Gesprächskonzert on 17 May at 5:50pm in the Auditorium.

For more information on any of the new releases, visit Korg.