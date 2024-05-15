Arturia’s new PolyBrute 12 boasts a FullTouch MPE keyboard and double the polyphony

Superbooth 2024: A new ‘brute has entered the game – and it’s pulling no punches.

Superbooth 2024: In the ever-evolving world of synthesizers, Arturia has once again pushed the boundaries of sonic creativity with its latest release, the PolyBrute 12.

Boasting an expanded 12-voice architecture and the inclusion of a FullTouch MPE keyboard, Arturia’s latest flagship analogue polysynth promises to “bring you direct and tactile connection with your sound like never before”.

As mentioned, at the heart of the PolyBrute 12 lies a 61-key polyphonic aftertouch keybed featuring Arturia’s patented FullTouch technology. Users get three distinct modes: Classic Monophonic aftertouch, Polyphonic aftertouch, and FullTouch.

Particularly noteworthy is the FullTouch mode, which triggers modulation at the slightest touch, allowing for aftertouch expression across the entire key movement range. Whether you’re playing softly or with intensity, the PolyBrute 12 responds intuitively to your touch, offering a level of expressivity that was previously unattainable.

Like its predecessor, the new PolyBrute comes with a touch- and pressure-sensitive Morphée controller to the left of the keybed and a ribbon controller directly above. The 12-voice architecture of PolyBrute 12 combined with its analogue oscillators, filters, advanced matrix and integrated FX, meanwhile, allow for an infinite spectrum of sonic colour to be explored.

You can choose between 480 dynamic presets, including exclusive patches from acclaimed sound designers across the world. The synth also features a 96-point digital patchbay for intuitive control over the modulation system: users can easily route any of their modulation sources and controllers to influence dozens of PolyBrute’s 12 parameters at once.

Furthermore, seamless integration with DAWs is facilitated by PolyBrute Connect, which allows for real-time parameter control and easy patch management. Organise your favourite sounds with an intuitive drag-and-drop interface, and easily import new presets & sound banks.

As far as aesthetics go, the new PolyBrute 12 is said to be “crafted with the finest materials” – featuring a walnut wood and an aluminium exterior, and a handsome cream colourway to complete the look.

Priced at $4449/ €3999, the PolyBrute 12 is now available to order.

Check out the synth in action below.

Learn more at Arturia.