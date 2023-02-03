Strymon’s Cloudburst ambient reverb pedal has an ensemble engine for luscious spatial effects

Strymon has released its latest reverb pedal, the Cloudburst, which features a new ensemble switch that provides a dreamy, layered synth effect over your playing.

Strymon knows a thing or two about reverb – having already released a range of Sky reverb products including pedals, plugins and workstation units, the brand has earned itself an impressive reputation (even landing a 9/10 for its BigSky plugin from us at MusicTech).

Now, the brand has dropped its latest guitar pedal, the Cloudburst, which offers an exciting Ensemble feature, which engages a synthesised “celestial” string section that organically follows your playing, so if you change pickups or position on the neck, you’ll get varied results.

There are five dials to control Decay, Mix, Pre-delay, Tone and Mod to keep things simple, with a switch that adjusts the ensemble from off, to moderately soft (indicated by mp, meaning mezzo piano), to forte which offers huge, polyphonic strings. It also houses full stereo I/O, TRS MIDI and USB-C connectors on the back panel.

Check out the video below to get a further glimpse at what you can expect:

Strymon says of its design journey, “We knew that we wanted to provide the spacious experiences from BigSky’s Cloud machine at higher decay settings, and we set about tailoring the short end of the decay range to generate a huge variety of natural and studio-quality smaller spaces as well.”

It continues, “In addition, we wanted to provide a whole new variety of sounds never before heard from a reverb pedal, which we accomplished in part with the addition of our new Ensemble effect.”

The Strymon Cloudburst is available now for $279, you can find out more at Strymon.net.