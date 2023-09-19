Stability AI launches new text-to-music AI sound generator, Stable Audio

The new tool can generate high-quality music clips and sound effects up to 90 seconds in length.

Stability AI – the company behind image generator Stable Diffusion – has announced the launch of Stable Audio, a new AI-powered text-to-music audio generator.

The new tool is Stability AI’s first foray into music and can generate high-quality music clips and sound effects of up to 90 seconds in length. It can also respond to detailed instructions on genre, instrumentation, mood, BPM and more.

Stable Audio was trained on a dataset of over 800,000 audio files from the stock music library AudioSparx. Stability AI says the new platform is “ideal for musicians seeking to create samples to use in their music”.

The examples they gave in a blog post via stability.ai of what the generator can do showed, for example, that it’s capable of generating a music sample to any given BPM, something which previous AI music generators created by the likes of Meta and Google have so far not yet been capable of doing.

Stable Audio also has the advantage of being able to create structured musical ideas, thanks to it being trained to account for “audio file duration and start time” in addition to musical attributes like genre and instrumentation. This circumvents an issue many AI generators have had, whereby they have created random sections of a song that start or end in the middle of a phrase.

Stable Audio will generate audio samples of up to 20 seconds for free, while a paid version costing $11.99 a month will let users generate up to 500 tracks a month, each lasting up to 90 seconds.

“As the only independent, open and multimodal generative AI company, we are thrilled to use our expertise to develop a product in support of music creators,” said Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI. “Our hope is that Stable Audio will empower music enthusiasts and creative professionals to generate new content with the help of AI, and we look forward to the endless innovations it will inspire.”