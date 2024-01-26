SSL and Harrison Compressor plugin bundle price drops by $500

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. For more information on how this works, see our terms of use.

The SSL and Harrison Consoles Compressor bundle is currently available for $49, saving you 90 per cent off the original price for a limited time via Plugin Boutique.

Comprising four plugins, the bundle emulates powerful effects by SSL and Harrison, giving you studio-grade sound for a fraction of the price — especially with this new deal. It includes Harrison’s 32 Bus and Multiband Compressor, and SSL’s Fusion HF Compressor and LMC+. Check out the deal at PB and see more details below.

The 32 Bus plugin emulates the Harrison Mixbus 32C DAW bus processor, which lets you add EQ, compression, tape saturation and limiting to your bus tracks. Based on the Harrison 32C console, Plugin Boutique says it’s the “next best thing” to having the console in your studio.

Harrison’s Multiband Compressor plugin is a versatile multiband compressor (obviously) that is effective for music, film, TV and other post-production tasks. Plugin Boutique says that it offers a more natural sound compared to other multiband compressors, thanks to the unique approach: “Each band’s attack, release, and other parameters are calculated by the plugin to get the best possible sound. Internal processing ensures that the combined signal is phase-accurate and has a flat pass-band.”

Meanwhile, SSL’s Fusion HF Compressor is an emulation of the SSL Fusion analogue hardware — specifically, the high-frequency smoothing circuit. The Fusion HF compressor brings the sound of analogue rounding to your DAW, and gives you smooth compression and “tape-like roll-off”, which enables you to attenuate harsh high frequencies for a refined sound on your stems, mixes and masters.

The LMC+ is an emulation of the SSL Listen Mic compressor found in the iconic SSL SL 4000E console. This plugin sports a host of modern features, of course, which gives artists, producers and engineers versatility when bringing the classic sound to your DAW.

The four plugins are available for $49 until 7 February 2024.

