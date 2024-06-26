Stuck in a loop? Splice’s Create will now match compatible samples to musical ideas you’ve created

Upload your track to Splice and the AI-powered Create tool will find samples to complement your sonic sketch.

Splice’s Create platform has been given an upgrade. The AI-powered inspiration engine can now dig through Splice’s vast library of samples to find sounds that complement your musical ideas with “limitless variations,” according to the brand.

Producers familiar with Splice likely know that it’s home to an overwhelming amount of loops and samples. As reported in an exclusive interview with Kakul Srivastava, Splice’s CEO, the music production services sees over a million daily sample downloads. That’s a lot of artists scrolling through different packs to find that perfect snare.

Create’s new feature will browse Splice’s library for you once you’ve uploaded your track. It will compose a stack of compatible sounds “in seconds,” says Splice, to offer you “limitless variations of instruments and melodic combinations.”

Make no mistake, though, these sounds are not made by an AI algorithm. All the sounds you’re presented with are the same human-created samples found in the entire Splice catalogue, the brand assures. “This latest feature allows creators to extend their work on Splice while leading with the most essential part of their creative process: their unique ideas,” it adds.

Check it out below

In a press statement, Kakul says: “Splice AI delivers human-made sounds that are compatible with the creator’s original idea, which remains at the centre of the creative process.”

“With this tool, creators can start with their own sound, select a genre, and Splice’s AI will surface sounds that fit perfectly in seconds. This sets the stage for the next generation of technology advances at Splice, putting powerful tools directly into our users’ existing workflow.”

Speaking to MusicTech, Kakul also addresses widespread concerns with AI and explains how Splice will navigate this modern industry.

“There’s a lot happening at the intersection of AI and music that’s impressive, but much of it is trained on copyrighted content, it will undoubtedly face a hornet’s nest of legal problems.

“We have Mic and Prompt features coming up next [on Splice] but we’re taking our time. We’re building our AI in the same way we do everything else at Splice: with creators at the centre.”

This week, Splice joined 49 other music technology brands in signing the Principles for Music Creation with AI, which advocates the responsible use of AI in music creation, to “protect the essence of music — its human spirit.”

