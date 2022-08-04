Prepare to get creepy: Spitfire Audio launches free theatrical LABS Foghorn plug-in

Spitfire Audio has launched its brand new LABS Foghorn plug-in for eerie guttural brass sounds for those looking to get theatrical and, best of all, it’s completely free.

The plug-in is the most recent addition to the LABS line up – a collection of entirely free plug-ins from the brand – and provides the daringly dark soundscapes of the terrifyingly gloomy foghorn, originally built in 1905 to guide ships home.

Its chilling boom is so eerie it was used in Robert Eggers’ 2019 Academy Award-nominated film The Lighthouse, and is perfect for producers looking to try their hand at composing for film, TV or gaming, or perhaps even those looking to dabble in a dark sea shanty. Field recordist JJ Jameson, engineer Brian Johnson and musician Venus Theory are among those who have worked on Foghorn.

You can check out what to expect in the short demo clip below:

Alongside the foghorn, it also comes with a mechanical kit created from the sounds of whirring machinery to open up further possibilities, perfect for really unlocking that sense of impending doom.

Foghorn is housed in Spitfire Audio’s proprietary LABS plug-in, which is free and compatible with 64-bit DAWs that host VST2, VST3, AAX and AU. LABS is currently available for macOS and Windows. The minimal and straightforward plug-in offers the usual options for reverb, delay, attack and release.

Spitfire Audio also recently released its long-awaited Originals Epic Choir plug-in, another offering from the brand that can offer theatrical soundscapes, although this one comes with a small price tag of $29. The choir consists of over 50 voices recorded in n Lyndhurst Hall at AIR Studios and offers great potential for angelic or eerie vocal work.

You can find out more and download the LABS Foghorn plug-in now from labs.spitfireaudio.com.