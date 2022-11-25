Spitfire Audio’s Aperture: Cassette Symphony features a full orchestra recorded through 200 cassette players

“Harnessing the power of the symphony through tape.”

Spitfire Audio has released Aperture: Cassette Symphony, a sample library that provides the sounds of a full symphony orchestra resampled through 200 cassette players at Assumption Studios.

The sample library consists of over 800 tapes of orchestral material through 15 speakers, capturing their output with a full orchestral microphone setup.

It features seven separate orchestral sections, with strings, woodwinds, and brass all separated into low and high sections, along with a percussion section, each providing a range of different articulations. Like previous Aperture libraries, users can blend between solo and full symphony sections.

The library runs within Spitfire Audio’s own plug-in, which is supported on PCs running Windows 7 and above, in addition to Macs on macOS X 10.13 all the way up to macOS 12 Monterey.

Additionally, it is available in AU, VST2, VST3 and AAX formats, and you must have at least 24GB of disk space to download the library.

You can watch a video about the new sample library below:

Aperture: Cassette Symphony will join the plug-in company’s newest release, Speculative Memory, which features experimental double bass playing, vocal and guitar performances, tape loops and the sounds of a Buchla 200e modular synth.

According to Glotman, the library and album draw from the malleable and dynamic nature of memories: “Memories are elastic forms that change over time and with perspective. The memory’s essence shifts when you revisit them, with endless opportunities for interpretation,” he explained in a statement.

You can purchase Aperture: Cassette Symphony for £199/€249, however it is currently featured in a Black Weekend sale, where users can receive the library for free if they spend £249/€299.

You can find out more about the Aperture: Cassette Symphony at SpitfireAudio.com