Spitfire Audio launches AIR Studios Reverb plugin, emulating the acoustics of the historic London studio space for the first time

The plugin can recreate the microphone set up used by Hans Zimmer.

Spitfire Audio has launched its AIR Studios Reverb plugin, emulating the acoustics of the iconic AIR Studios. The new offering is the first time permission has been granted for the studio space to be sampled for wider use.

AIR Studios has been used by artists and composers from across the globe including Adele, Coldplay, Joni Mitchell, Hans Zimmer, Radiohead, and many more. It was founded in 1970 by legendary Beatles producer, Sir George Martin, and is also the birthplace of scores for films and TV such as Saltburn, Stranger Things, and Interstellar.

Within the new plugin, users can experiment with configurable hall settings, including Canopy Height, Canopy Material, and Gallery Damping. It also hosts the ability to adjust the virtual source radiation, select and mix between eight different stereo mic signals, and to flip the direction of virtual performers and mic setups to match two key uses of The Hall.

Typically, microphone setups are usually arranged in one of two ways: Musicians face the control room and galleries with the conductor’s back to the control room, or, musicians will face the organ with the galleries behind them. The latter method is synonymous with the sound of Hans Zimmer.

The plugin is able to recreate either setup and instantly swap between them, and there’s also a large preset library to offer a variety of setups and create a range of different moods.

Spitfire Audio’s co-founder, Paul Thomson, says: “I’ve been recording in AIR Lyndhurst Hall for 17 years. The team are incredibly talented and The Hall is a beautiful acoustic, one of the most musical spaces for recording in the world.

He later adds, “I feel like I know this room intimately. What our team has created here is astonishing. I can close my eyes and I’m sitting in AIR listening to the sound of the room.”

Technical Director of AIR Studios, Simon Knee, also says: “In the late 1980s Sir George Martin discovered Lyndhurst Hall had one of the world’s most beautiful acoustics. The creation of AIR Studios enabled recording in a space that musicians love to play in and that elevates every performance…

“The AIR Studios Reverb release represents the culmination of Spitfire Audio’s long standing relationship with AIR Studios and their joint dedication to innovation and excellence in music technology.”

Spitfire’s AIR Studios Reverb is available now for £299. Find out more at Spitfire Audio.