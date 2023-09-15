SoundBetter launches Butterfly Effect reverb plugin to add “ambient” sound beds to sparse compositions 

The plugin reacts to what you’re playing, and continually adds slow, shimmering sounds.

Music production marketplace SoundBetter has launched a new reverb plugin, the Butterfly Effect, which adds ethereal and shimmery sounds to lone instruments and sparse compositions.

The plugin reacts to what is being played, and evolves “sound beds” that work with the notes and chords, to build up a more ambient atmosphere.

SoundBetter states that the plugin is made with indie artists, ambient producers, pianists, guitar players, and composers in mind, but it’s suitable for just about anyone looking to add improved atmosphere, mood and vibrancy to their tracks.

The brand also says that Butterfly Effect “makes you want to keep playing” by adding enticing overtones and cinematic sweeps to synth pads and strings, or crystal shimmer soundscapes to keyboards and clean guitars.

Features of the Butterfly Effect include:

Three high-quality ambient reverb engines

Reverse grains

Shimmer and crystals

Infinite Blur and Space

Unique, musical slow Blur buildup

Time-synced and midi-controlled slow-motion sweeps

Playable overtones in the key of the track

Built in ducking to clear room in the mix, and time-synced external sidechain for pumping effects

8-bit distortion and saturation

Tape wow, flutter and modulation

Width control for expansive spaces or distant directional tails

It’s also being dubbed as “designed to be felt more than heard,” and according to the SoundBetter website, producer Rik Simpson (Coldplay, Jon Hopkins, Portishead) has called the plugin “a thing of beauty.”

Last week, we rounded up some of the best plugins that had launched over the previous seven days in this handy guide.

The Butterfly Effect plugin currently has a time-limited introductory price of $74, which will eventually rise to $149. It works with all major DAWs that support 64-bit VST3, AAX, or AU.

Find out more via SoundBetter.