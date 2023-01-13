Sony’s Walkman NW-A306 is surprisingly affordable – for a hi-res music player, that is

Sony has announced a new hi-res Walkman dubbed the NW-A306, available later this month at a surprisingly affordable price point with similar products in mind.

The NW-A306 Walkman offers a 3.6″ full-colour touch screen with the usual array of physical buttons for volume control, play/pause, and volume rocker. The NW-A306 also features Sony’s proprietary AI upscaling technology DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine), which the company promises can “restore acoustic subtleties and dynamic range”, leading to a richer listening experience.

Available in blue and black, the NW-A306 also features up to 36 hours of battery life on one charge, and will support streaming apps from the Google Play Store with 16GB of available memory. External memory such as MicroSD are also supported.

The NW-A306 will be available in Europe later this month at £349 inclusive of VAT, making it a rather affordable option for those seeking out devices capable of high-resolution music playback.

Sony unveiled its first-ever gaming headsets with 360 Spatial Audio support with the its Inzone gaming range in June last year. The H9 and its lower range variants, the H7 and H3, come with Sony 360 Spatial Audio support on PC and Tempest Engine-produced 3D Audio support on PlayStation 5, with Sony boasting that its Inzone Hub software allows users to access a newly developed virtualiser specifically for gaming that Sony says reproduces stereo audio signals in 7.1ch surround sound.

The Inzone range followed the release of the XM-1000XM5 wireless headphone in May, which boasted a slimmer and cylindrical headband compared to it’s predecessor. The XM-1000XM5 also featured active noise cancellation (ANC) through the use of two processors and eight microphones instead of the previous five.