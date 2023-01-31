Sontronics’ new Voicecasting Pack is a mic bundle primed for podcasting and streaming

Sontronics has unveiled the new Voicecasting Pack, a microphone package build around the brand’s Podcast Pro.

The pack includes the Podcast Pro mic and a multi-positional desktop stand named Elevate. It also features an XLR to USB cable for plugging the mic directly into a Mac or PC and an XLR to XLR cable for use with an interface or mixer.

The Podcast Pro first saw success during its launch in early 2020, with many recording artists using the microphone to create podcasts, radio shows, and much more from their own homes during the height of the pandemic. We awarded it a 9/10 in our review, saying “Podcast Pro is a clean-sounding, no-nonsense and relatively inexpensive bit of kit that’s impressively rich in tone and capable of high-quality results in all spoken-word recording applications.”

Sontronics says the microphone doesn’t need additional effects such as EQ or level boosting and can be used with ease for those who do not know how to use audio editing software. The mic also features an internal pop shield which reduces plosives and sibilance and ensures focus on the voice rather than on background noise.

The microphone is available in seven colours, black, grey/silver, purple, blue, green, yellow/gold and red. It’s now available for £189 at selected retailers, which includes a lifetime warranty that can be activated on the Sontronics website.

Sontronics is not the only microphone manufacturer joining the broadcast kit bandwagon. Focusrite announced the Vocaster Broadcast Kit in November 2022, while Audient released the Start Recording Bundle in 2021 – though these bundles both include an audio interface and headphones, so are a little more expensive.

For more information about the Sontronics Voicecasting Pack, you can visit Sontronics.com.