Sontronics announces Saturn 2 condenser with even more polar patterns

The multi-pattern microphone comes out in June with a price tag of �£1,499.

Sontronics has announced the second version of its multi-pattern Saturn microphone is releasing soon, this time with improved internals and even more polar patterns to choose from.

Described to be “completely redesigned from the inside out” the Saturn 2 features five main polar patterns – omni, subcardioid, cardioid, hypercardioid and figure-of-eight – plus the modes found in between each of those options, for a total of nine patterns.

Sontronics says the microphone uses British-made electronics, premium-quality components and precision-engineered parts, to offer “incredibly accurate recordings and super pristine response.”

“With its high sensitivity, incredibly low self-noise and our signature smooth rolloff in the high end, Saturn will be your go-to workhorse, whether you’re recording vocals or piano, string quartet or solo brass, giving you mix-ready results and stunning sound,” the brand writes in a description.

There’s also a switchable high-pass filter, which can be set at 75 or 125 Hz, and onboard pads at -10 or -20 dB for recording loud sources.

Saturn 2 will be available in June 2023, priced at £1,499 / €1499. Each microphone comes with lifetime warranty.

