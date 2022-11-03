SSL ventures into consumer tech with SSL Connex USB microphone

The portable desktop mic is said to set “a new standard for convenient, high quality audio capture”

Legendary audio manufacturer Solid State Logic has launched a new USB microphone, the SSL Connex, which is designed for use in conference calls, streaming and recording.

The microphone is SSL’s first foray into the world of consumer technology, having up until now focused on professional studio gear such as mixing desks and audio interfaces.

Connex has four tailored user modes alongside immersive recording capabilities, the brand says, which it boasts as being “never seen before” in a portable device. There is a solo mode for solo recording, a group mode for conference calls, a vocal mode for singing and a music mode for when groups of musicians want to play around the device.

It has a lightweight pyramid design, clearly marking itself as a portable desktop product that comes in at a nifty 9cm x 9cm x 4cm. It can be used on a flat surface or can be easily mounted to a microphone arm or camera stand.

Said to set “a new standard for convenient, high quality audio capture”, the USB microphone includes a DSP taken from Solid State Logic’s range of “market leading” audio products, making it a high quality option for remote video conferencing or even podcasting, SSL says.

​”SSL CONNEX is the ultimate ‘portable problem solver’ for today’s fast-paced digital age,” Enrique Perez, Solid State Logic’s CTO says “We are excited to apply our decades-long expertise to bring one of the most useful, high-quality and value-based audio products to the consumer market. Whether you are a remote worker, an international jetsetter, an inspired content creator or a musician, SSL CONNEX is an extremely high-quality solution that will help deliver and capture your ideas with immediacy and clarity.”

The unit is compatible with Mac, PC or USB equipped tablets, and works with all major video conferencing platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet.

SSL Connex is listed at $199.99 but is available for an introductory price of $149.99 at solidstatelogic.com.