Slate Digital just made its online mastering platform, VIRTU, available to all users

Slate Digital has announced VIRTU 2.0, a new version of its VIRTU Online Mastering platform. It’s now available to all Slate users, not just those with an All Access Pass of Complete Access subscription.

With a simple user-friendly interface and workflow, VIRTU 2.0 allows users to upload a WAV file of their mix and select a Style profile that best fits the track, choosing between Universal, Pop, Rock, Hip-Hop, EDM or Instrumental.

Next, users select a loudness target, before being given the option to play with more advanced controls, including frequency balance, compression and stereo width of the master.

It’s even an option to upload a reference track, which VIRTU will use to shape the EQ curve and loudness of a track.

“With the help of curated Style profiles, a user-friendly interface and a newly added Reference Track feature, VIRTU makes it easy for users of all experience levels to achieve a professional, polished sound,” says Slate Digital.

You can watch the new VIRTU platform in action below:

VIRTU 2.0 is a browser-based mastering platform, and accepts WAV files only, with sample rates of either 44.1 kHz or 48 kHz recommended.

In terms of availability, free users who aren��’t signed up to Slate Digital’s All Access Pass of Complete Access subscription get two free masters upon signing up, with subsequent masters priced at $4.99 each.

Those with All Access Pass or Complete Access subscription get three free mastering credits per month, with additional masters priced at $2.99 each.

For more information, head to Slate Digital.