Slate Digital just made its online mastering platform, VIRTU, available to all users

VIRTU 2.0 features a brand-new Reference Track feature, which analyses a chosen track and creates a similar sounding master.

 
Slate Digital VIRTU 2.0

Credit: Slate Digital

Slate Digital has announced VIRTU 2.0, a new version of its VIRTU Online Mastering platform. It’s now available to all Slate users, not just those with an All Access Pass of Complete Access subscription.

With a simple user-friendly interface and workflow, VIRTU 2.0 allows users to upload a WAV file of their mix and select a Style profile that best fits the track, choosing between Universal, Pop, Rock, Hip-Hop, EDM or Instrumental.

Next, users select a loudness target, before being given the option to play with more advanced controls, including frequency balance, compression and stereo width of the master.

It’s even an option to upload a reference track, which VIRTU will use to shape the EQ curve and loudness of a track.

“With the help of curated Style profiles, a user-friendly interface and a newly added Reference Track feature, VIRTU makes it easy for users of all experience levels to achieve a professional, polished sound,” says Slate Digital.

You can watch the new VIRTU platform in action below:

VIRTU 2.0 is a browser-based mastering platform, and accepts WAV files only, with sample rates of either 44.1 kHz or 48 kHz recommended.

In terms of availability, free users who aren’t signed up to Slate Digital’s All Access Pass of Complete Access subscription get two free masters upon signing up, with subsequent masters priced at $4.99 each.

Those with All Access Pass or Complete Access subscription get three free mastering credits per month, with additional masters priced at $2.99 each.

For more information, head to Slate Digital.

