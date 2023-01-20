Serato launches “most intuitive DAW,” Serato Studio 2.0, with Stem-Separation Technology

The new DAW comes equipped with Serato Stems to make sampling and remixing a breeze.

Serato has launched its “fastest and most intuitive DAW”, Studio 2.0, which comes equipped with its instant Stem-Separation Technology.

The DAW will be the new home for Serato Stems, its well-praised tech which works through a machine-learning algorithm. It enables producers to isolate and manipulate four different audio stems while keeping audio quality intact.

Serato explains via a press release that “Stems splits audio into distinct tracks for vocals, bass, drums, and melodies, enabling producers to instantly create acapellas and instrumental tracks and providing easy integration of additional samples or original sounds with the push of a button.”

The tech is now embedded in Serato Studio 2.0’s sampler, and the brand says it should enable users to isolate, flip, layer, and chop with ease. In recognising that social media trends on TikTok have made remixes and mashups far more lucrative for creators, Serato aims for Stems to make this kind of music creation easier for budding and established producers.

Stems has received praise from an array of producers, including Grammy-nominatd Cookin Soul who said, “Serato Stems is the biggest moment in sampling since the MPC”. You can watch the video below to hear from DJ Khalil, Dibia$e and Boston Chery:

Stems was introduced in Serato’s DJ Pro 3.0 and its free counterpart, Serato DJ Lite 3.0 back in October 2022. Serato says that over 50,000 DJs joined the Beta testing period, making it the most popular beta in its history.

You can find out more and download Studio 2.0 at Serato.com.