Sequential Trigon-6 is the final analogue synth created by the late Dave Smith

The synth represents Sequential’s take on the ‘three-oscillator-plus-ladder-filter’ more commonly associated with Moog.

The final creation from late analogue synth pioneer Dave Smith has been announced – here’s everything we know about Sequential’s Trigon-6.

The Trigon-6 represents Sequential’s take on the ‘three-oscillator-plus-ladder-filter’ analogue sound more often associated with Moog synth architecture.

The six-voice polysynth stars three newly designed VC oscillators with triangle, saw and pulse waves, and an overhauled version of the ladder filter found on the Pro 3 monosynth.

The resonant filter is switchable from two-pole to four-pole and routes to dedicated drive and feedback controls that “make it effortless to go from bold and crunchy to silky and smooth,” says Sequential.

Trigon-6 is also flushed with the full range of Sequential sound-sculpting talents, including snappy envelopes, a syncable LFO with a variety of waveforms and mod destinations, a polyphonic step sequencer, and an arpeggiator.

These features are always within reach, as Trigon-6’s design architecture takes a knob-per-function approach. And here’s a bonus fun fact: Tycho, AKA Scott Hansen, was the graphic designer behind the synth’s front panel.

Effects include studio-quality reverbs, delays (normal and BBD), chorus, flanger, phaser, and ring modulator in a dual-module setup. Plus, the independent stereo distortion effect lets you add completely analogue grit to your sounds.

As a jumping off point, Trigon-6 gives you 500 factory presets – ranging from classic bass, leads and pad sounds – along with 500 user presets slots for your own sonic cocktails.

Poly mod, which lets control or audio signals modulate other onboard parameters, makes a return on Trigon-6. Sequential says it’s added “enhancements” with sound design in mind: “Modulation sources are filter envelope and oscillator 3 (both with bi-polar control). Destinations include oscillator 1, 2, and 3 frequency, oscillator 1, 2, and 3 pulse width, filter cutoff, and feedback. Unison mode is here as well, featuring configurable voice count (1-6 voices for up to 18 simultaneous oscillators) and key modes.”

And then there’s the Vintage knob, which adds voice-to-voice variations in calibration and component behaviours, to take the Trigon-6 from pristine, modern synth workstation to a battle-hardened steed.

Perhaps we’ve said enough, here’re the sound demos:

The Sequential Trigon-6 will be available at a street price of $3,499.

Learn more about Trigon-6 at the Sequential website.