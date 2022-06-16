Sennheiser releases first details on Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Audio giant Sennheiser have teased the first details of their brand new Momentum 4 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and you won’t have long to wait as they’re arriving this summer.

These over-ear headphones are set to build up on the excellence of their previous model, the Momentum 3, which was released back in 2019. Although they’ve only teased a small amount of detail about the new release, it looks like they’ve had a makeover too, now donning a boho urban headband in a chic, grey fabric with synthetic leather ear pads too.

Most importantly, the headphones have amped up their battery life game, offering a whopping 60 hours (although this could be without ANC activated, it’s still impressive compared to its competitors) and “best-in-class sound.”

Sennheiser has crafted the Momentum 4 Wireless’s drivers so that they’re angled in to direct sound from the front towards the user’s ears, aiming to deliver a “more natural soundstage”. Voice pick-up is set to have been improved for better call quality and voice assistants, and sound customisations features are also being promised by the German-based manufacturer.

As of current, no further details have been shared around topics such as Bluetooth, water resistance or pricing. The Momentum 3 offered a three-button interface as well as auto on/off and Smart Pause, which we’re intrigued to see if this will be subjected to any upgrades.

Sennheiser could be offering some hefty competition for brands like Sony with the Momentum 4, and we don’t have long to wait to see if they’re worth the hype. The headphones are set to be available from August, you can keep an eye on their website here.