Sennheiser enters the podcasting ring with the Profile USB microphone

The battle of the podcast mics continues, as Sennheiser launches the Profile USB microphone with a built-in stand.

The headphone and microphone manufacturer is launching the new cardioid condenser microphone, which they have coined as an “easy and stylish solution” for streaming and podcasting.

The microphone is built off of the award-winning condenser capsule the KE 10, but features a USB port (rather than an XLR), a no-noise mute button, gain control, and a mix control. This takes away the need for an interface as the microphone can be controlled directly.

“When you are recording your podcast or doing a live stream, you already have to worry about the content, perhaps room treatment, the camera set-up, interaction with your audience – the last thing you need in this situation is a complex audio set-up”, explains product manager Benny Franke and Dennis Stegemerten. “So we tried to create tech that gets out of the way of your creative process.”

Stegemerten continues, “The design is simple and efficient and does not overwhelm you. Profile is simply plugged into the USB-C port of your computer or tablet – your device will automatically recognise the microphone, and it’s ready to capture your voice. There is no need for an interface or any software, no additional window to keep open so that you can control the mic settings. One intuitive touch of a control directly on the mic – that’s all that is needed.”

The side-address microphone is available as a table stand version for €129, and as the Profile Streaming Set with a 3-point self-locking boom arm for €199. Both models are shipping from today.

For more information, head to Sennheiser.com.