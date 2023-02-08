Use maths to contort sound using Dillon Bastan’s data.train Max For Live sample mangler

Dillon Bastan has released a new sample mangling Ableton Max for Live device called data.train.

Bastan, the plugin’s creator, has become a popular name in the Max For Live developer community after building a range of affordable experimental tools such as the Grain Forest granular synth and various modulation tools.

On his site, there’s even a mysterious one-of-one, completely unused synth called 24K Golden Sinusoidal Synthesizer, currently valued at $10,000, that uses 24k gold pixels. Only one of these will be issued if purchased and the plugin will be deleted from his system, making it an exclusive instrument.

Data.train is ideal, according to Bastan, “for rhythmic effects, glitchy/chaotic/stuttering sounds, ambient/generative soundscapes, pretty effects, or adding a bit of weirdness to your sound”.

It can be used as an instrument when you feed in live audio input, or you can use it on recorded samples as an audio effect.

The plugin focuses on the modulation of sample playback and effects through a modulation grid made up of operators which take away, add, divide or multiply the levels of each parameter. There’s also a randomise function. These parameters can be anything from start, loop size, or pitch and scales for pitch modulation.

Each of the playback and effects parameters has its own modulation source/value and they each frame their value changes based on its selected math operator.

As Bastan says on his site, “by changing the operators in a chain of events and the source of their right-hand operand, you can create complex to harmonic oscillations that can be evolving over time or repeating rhythms.”

The grid also lets you drop in scala (.scl) tuning files, control direction, fade window shaping, overdrive, filter, delay, gain and panning. The grid also allows for gliding on each operator to give softer, less harsh results.

Data.train is currently just $15 and is available to download for Ableton Live via Dillon Bastan’s website. Check this and other M4L plugins out at dillonbastan.gumroad.com.