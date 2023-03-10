Roland’s SP-404 MKII is receiving a serious new update

Extended DJ Mode, as well as pad mute automation and a series of “workflow enhancements” have been added

Roland has unveiled the newest software update to their SP-404 MKII sampler, offering big improvements which are hoped to enhance workflow to make it an even more powerful tool for live performers and producers.

The sampler was originally released back in 2021, but Roland has made advancements to the software since then. Version 2.0 was released last year and offered a new TR-REC step sequencing feature and a chromatic mode.

However, this year’s offering is focused on the new extended DJ Mode, as well as pad mute automation and a series of “workflow enhancements” according to the manufacturer.

The extended DJ Mode is hoped to improve the sampler device, introducing the ability to manipulate eight cue points per sample, adjust fader curves, and assign time stretch. However, it doesn’t end there as you can also now sync external MIDI instruments.

The new pad mute and pad mute automation is also hoped to provide more flexibility, as performers can mute and unmute patterns during performances and capture mute actions in sequences. As well as this there is also optimised MIDI sync which improves clock timing and adjustable delay on the MIDI clock output for tight sync with external instruments.

However, regarding workflow enhancements, Roland has seen to make some serious updates, such as improved stability for playing multiple long audio files from DAW sessions and other projects, the ability to adjust quantising before or after recording, and a finer tempo setting range.

There is also an update to the SP404 MKII app, which features greatly increased import/export speed and AU3 VST3 plug-in support for using the app within music production software on Mac and Windows.

The Roland SP-404 MKII device is available for $599.99, however the Version 3 update is free.

For more information, head to Roland.com.