Superbooth 2023: Roland’s S-1 Tweak pocket polysynth is small but powerful

Roland expands its AIRA compact lineup with the SH-101-inspired pocket poly-synthesizer, the S-1 Tweak Synth.

According to Roland, the S-1 Tweak merges features the spirit of the acclaimed Roland SH-101 from the 1980s, but in a compact packaging. This enables users to experience the original’s design with four-voice polyphony, and onboard sequencing, through an “uncomplicated” interface.

The S-1 tweak dons standard controls that are controlled with dedicated knobs, such as an oscillator, envelope, filter, and LFO sections. As well as this, the bottom section of the panel features 26 multi-function pads, providing access to a keyboard with a two-plus octave range, and a step sequencer interface.

Regarding the oscillator, despite the small design, users can still build from square, sub and noise oscillators, or craft cusom waveshapes on the step pads using the OSC Draw function.

There is also an OSC Chop function that gives the ability to cut waveforms into sections. It’s also possible to use the noise oscillator as an independent riser to add sweeps and pulsing sound effects.

Due to the 64-step sequencer and 64 patterns, the S-1 can be used for on-the-spot music capture and song development. This means that users can record live with the onboard keyboard, or switch to step mode for note entry and editing.

In addition to this, there is a variety of performance features, such as the D-Motion controller which can create sound changes just by moving the synth. There is also a Step Loop function which allows users to create live fills and rhythmic improv.

As this is an expansion of the Roland AIRA Compact line, you can use this unit in conjunction with other models. From one unit, multiple AIRA Compacts can be mixed and monitors using headphones or monitors. It’s also possible to interface with DAWS, mobile apps and hardware instruments using USB-C or MIDI.

For more information about the S-1 Tweak compact polysynth, you can head to Roland.com