RØDE’s NT1 5th Generation condenser mic offers XLR and USB connectivity and 32-bit float

Esteemed audio equipment manufacturer RØDE has launched the fifth generation of its NT1 studio condenser microphone.

Combining the “classic sound”, RØDE says, of the original NT1, released in 1997, with new technology, NT1 5th Generation is the microphone’s “most significant revolution yet”. It follows previous NT1-A and fourth-generation models.

New features include patent-pending Dual Connect output with XLR and USB connectivity, an “unclippable” 32-bit float digital output and advanced digital signal processing.

The Dual Connect feature gives you the option to connect via XLR or USB in one unit. This means you can connect to an audio interface or yor mixer via XLR for traditional analogue setups or directly to a computer through USB for quick and easy, portable recording.

The new 32-bit float digital output harnesses the whole dynamic range of the NT1 mic, letting DAW users adjust their audio to their preferred level after recording. As a result, you can shout and scream or whisper into the microphone without having to adjust the gain and without the signal clipping, so the brand says.

“The NT1 5th Generation redefines the meaning of plug-and-play,” says CEO of RØDE, Damien Wilson. “Since the beginning of audio recording, engineers have relied on the gain knob to capture clean audio – it’s always been the most important process in the recording workflow. The NT1 5th Generation changes that completely. When recording in 32-bit float, users can literally plug their microphone into their computer and start recording instantly without any risk of their audio being ruined by clipping or distortion.”

The condenser microphone still has classic features that existed on the NT1, which was first released more than 30 years ago. These include its signature HF6 large-diaphragm (1-inch) gold-sputtered capsule, smooth frequency response and low noise level, at just 4dBA.

Interested? RØDE’s NT1 5th Generation studio condenser microphone costs $286 and is available to pre-order at rode.com.