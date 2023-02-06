Rigid Audio’s new Ion Storm instrument helps you design cinematic transitions just as epic as those on the silver screen

Rigid Audio has unveiled the latest addition to its range of software instruments, the Ion Storm – designed to create transitions comparable to those seen in modern film and TV Soundtracks.

Unveiled earlier today (6 February), the launch is a Kontakt-based instrument that specifically focuses on creating elements including noise sweeps and ‘risers’, which are now commonly associated with television soundtracks.

The unit is based on samples and, as stated by the brand, can “create up- and downlifters, pitch-risers, noise-sweeps and everything in between”.

Ion Storm runs within Native Instruments’ Kontakt sampler software – permitted you have version 6.4.2 or above – and allows you to create sounds and take full control over your designs with a range of parameters.

Sounds are generated with the instrument through a collection of five sound engines, and wavetable- and granular-based variants are provided.

Similarly, a mixer page is provided which is filled to the brim with controls. This means you can play around with the specific parameters of each engine, whether it be through volume, pan, spatial or mute options.

As for the range of options offered, the Ion Storm provides an impressive 256 built-in presets, 32 wavetables and 128 percussive elements. A randomiser patch is also harboured within, meaning you can develop countless different creations with the touch of a single button.

Playback can be mapped to the mod-wheel for additional hands-on control, and sequencer time scales – which range from half-bar though to four-bar measures – also come as standard.

The Ion Storm instrument is currently on offer for the introductory price of £8.83. After 15 February 2023, this will be raised to £51.99. Find out more on the brand’s website.