Rhodes announces first ever plugins, the V8 and V8 Pro, modelled directly from its MK8 hardware

Fancy a free trial? Here’s how you can get your hands on it…

Rhodes has announced its first and only official emulation plugin, the V8 and V8 Pro, which have been modelled directly from the brand’s recently-launched MK8 piano.

Both renditions of the plugin draw on over 30,000 samples across 100 velocity layers, “for all the nuance and character of the definitive Rhodes piano,” the brand says. The V8 Pre-amp features drive, low/high EQ and a vari-pan effect with rate and depth controls.

There’s a suite of presets and it also allows for Tuning adjustment, Mechanical Noise balancing, and electroacoustic Timbre Shift. The V8 Pro will offer further features, including the MK8’s Envelope parameter for dialling in envelope-controlled filter effects such as auto-wah. Compressor, Chorus, Phaser and Delay effects from the MK8 FX are included too.

Take a deeper look in the video below:

Rhodes has also launched a competition to celebrate the launch. It’s made a new short film entitled Missing Keys featuring James Smith of Mercury Prize-nominated band, Yard Act, and the brand is asking entrants to soundtrack it, utilising a free trial of the V8.

Entries are encouraged from all genres and styles, but Smith’s voice must remain unedited and the Rhodes V8 should prominently feature in the composition.

The ‘Missing Keys’ competition draws to a close on 1 March 2023 (when the plugins will be available to the public for purchase), and Rhodes will pass on the five best entries to a panel of celebrity judges, which includes James Blake and James Smith. The judges will decide upon a winner during a 30-minute conversation broadcast live via the Plugin Boutique YouTube Channel.

The winner will be gifted a Rhodes MK8 piano, and their film score will be the final soundtrack to the ‘Missing Keys’ film. 19 runners-up will receive full versions of the Rhodes V8 plugin for life and an array of other prizes courtesy of Plugin Boutique.

The Rhodes V8 plugin will be priced at £149.95, with the Pro version at £249.95. Find out more and enter at rhodesmusic.com.