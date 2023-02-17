JMG’s Retronaut is a “lo-fi nostalgia machine” for channeling 80’s vibes

JMG Sound has launched a multi-voice vibrato and chorus plugin called Retronaut, which it describes as a “lo-fi nostalgia machine”.

The plugin aims to give a feel of retro analogue gear by replicating elements such as old bucket brigade chips, tape cassettes and vintage choruses. These can give a lo-fi crunch to drums or add warmth to synth sounds.

There are several sections on the plugin: the Modulation section sits at its heart, and, thanks to its multi-voice nature, means you can add real depth and richness to your sound by layering up to four voices. Achieve a “warm, woolly and compressed tape sound” then shape it with the plugin’s LFO, VCF and mix controls to accurately perfect the mix.

Then, the Diverge section is where you have “ultimate control” over each voice independently, resulting in “organic and evolving movement” in your sound, the brand says. Here, you can spread the voices across the stereo field, progressively delay them, warp their phase and offset the LFO rate for each independently.

The Degrade area is where you get into lo-fi territory. Age your audio lightly or take things heavier with Dirt & Grit, Wow & Flutter, dusty crinkles & crackle controls, which, when pushed to the max, can result in a brash “broken gear” effect.

The presets on Retronaut reflect the nostalgic atmosphere JMG Sound aims to achieve: “lushverb”, “PitchChorus”, “LoFi Cassette”, and many more are available to use and adjust to your unique desire.

Retronaut is available to buy for an intro price of $26, but will go back up to its original cost of $95 soon. Check it out at unitedplugins.com.