Meet the Muton: A brand new Japanese semi-modular with a trick up its sleeve

The newest synth from developer Reon promises to excel in live settings

Japanese developer Reon has announced the Muton, a brand new semi-modular synthesizer featuring a ‘Flexible Advanced Multiplier’ engine.

The so-called Flexible Advanced Multiplier engine, or FAM is a “sound source controller” with three gate generators and three LFO generators, along with controllable waveform, randomisation features, scale quantisation and more.

These functions can be assigned to six buttons on the face of the Muton, meaning that a huge variety of pre-programmed modulation can be engaged with ease. This, Reon promises, makes the Muton ideal for “highly improvisational performances”.

Its sound source meanwhile, is similar to that of Reon’s preceding Driftbox SIII compact analogue synthesizer. Muton boasts a total of three VCOs with sync capabilities and a random signal generator. Its onboard effects, filter and envelope generator are all assignable to particular oscillators, promising a flexible workflow and wide-ranging sonic capabilities.

Finally, a 24-point patch bay allows for internal patching or compatibility with other modular hardware.

See the Muton in action below:

The Muton is the second synthesizer in Reon’s Fusion series, following the Cistron FM Rhythm Machine groovebox, a versatile FM sequencer and synthesizer that also uses button-based recall for easily access to user presets.

The Muton joins Reon’s diverse range of instruments, which includes the Libertas MIDI and CV controller that can memorise knob movements to play in sync with a sequencer, and the Reon IIIC modular system; a take on the Moog IIIC that combines clones of Moog modules with original Reon designs and compatibility with original Moog modules.

The Muton is on sale now, retailing at ¥97,900 (approximately $679 and €685) though worldwide distribution has not yet been confirmed.

For more information, head to reon-music.co.jp