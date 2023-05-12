Reason’s modelling synth, Objekt, has 500 “lifelike” acoustic sounds

Reason Studios has introduced the Objekt modelling synthesizer which will produce unique acoustic sounds with customisable features.

The idea is for the software synth to feel like an acoustic instrument in the form of a synth. It will copy sounds including bells, mallets, percussion, stringed instruments, natural textures, organic pads and more in the most authentic way.

The synth, built to be used on the Reason Rack, has over 500 included patches and is said to sound “dynamic” and “lifelike”. There’s also a powerful randomiser installed for instant variation and inspiration.

“Objekt is the most unique and innovative instrument we’ve ever made,” says Mattias Häggström Gerdt Product Manager at Reason Studios.

“It opens the door wide to a whole new world of sounds that simply can’t be made with anything else. I recommend trying it and daring to experiment. Where you end up might sound familiar or like an imaginary instrument that doesn’t exist. Until now.”

You can buy the Objekt synth for $99 off the Reason website, but it’ll only cost $79 if purchased on 25 May as part of a limited-time deal.

It’s also included for all Reason+ subscribers, but it can be purchased separately as well.

You’ll need Reason 10.1 or later to use it, and the Combinator patches require Reason 12.

Reason’s Objekt synth is currently being showcased at Superbooth, one of the world’s biggest trade shows that takes place each year in Berlin. Also recently revealed at the event were new synths and studio gear by Roland, Oberheim, Make Noise and many more. Keep up to date via musictech.com.

Find out more about Reason’s Objekt modelling synthesizer at reasonstudios.com.