Reason 13 is here, bringing vast improvements for “everything you need to sound like you”

Reason 13, the latest version of Reason Studios’ DAW software, officially lands today with a brand new bunch of workflow improvements.

All Reason+ subscribers, and those who purchased or upgraded to Reason 12 from 1 January 2024, can now freely upgrade to this brand new iteration. The software update was teased back in May, when the company boasted the update would bring “a huge improvement on Reason 12, making it so users can focus on the creative process”.

Reason 13 now hosts a brand-new browser, so users can scan through patches, samples and loops, all in one place, and apply filters to search by names and categories.

There are also thousands of new patches, samples and loops and new Rack services, such as a Sidechain Tool, a Gain Tool and Stereo Tool to experiment with your stereo width. Reason has also improved its sequencer and editing process, with improved zooming and layout changes.

Reason says the update “has everything you need to sound like you”: “You can use it as a plugin or a full-blown DAW with recording, sequencing, mixing, and everything else you’d expect. Fast, fluid, and fun, Reason is all about making music – however you make music,” it explains.

Last year, MusicTech spoke to Reason Studios CEO Niklas Agevik, who said the company’s mission is to “turn music dreamers into music makers”. He explained, “It should be inviting to make music. The competition isn’t other DAWs or plugins; the competition is actually Netflix or Steam – nothing to do with making music at all. When we say ‘turn music dreamers into music makers,’ it’s actually about making it so that you want to come home and start up Reason. It’s about making music-making as fun as it can be.”

Reason 13 is priced at £499. Those who did not purchase or upgrade to reason 12 from 1 January 2024 can upgrade for £199. There is also currently 20 percent off Reason+. Head to Reason Studios for more information.