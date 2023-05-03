Reason 12.6 update brings native Apple Silicon support and offline mode

Reason Studios has released the Reason 12.6 update, introducing Apple Silicon native support and a new offline mode to the DAW and Reason Rack plugin for the first time.

With native Apple Silicon support, Reason 12.6 gives Apple M1 and M2 chip users 50 per cent better performance, Reason says. The update means that users will have less CPU overhead.

This is a “must-have update”, says Martin Fridegren, Product Manager at Reason Studios, if you have purchased a new Mac with an M1/M2 processor and want to be able to work quickly without any frustrations within Reason.

In addition this, the new 12.6 update offers an offline mode, which lets you make music using Reason’s instrument library from anywhere without the need for wi-fi.

After logging in to Reason once, users’ computers are authenticated and they can seamlessly use Reason without the need for third-party applications. The new offline mode is also available for Reason+, a subscription service that provides access to Reason, its updates, an updated sound bank, and the entire Reason Rack.

Reason’s 12.6 update follows MusicTech’s recent review of the Reason 12. The review highlighted several positive points, such as the powerful Mimic sampler and the vast improvement of Combinator 2.0. The high-resolution graphics and zoom feature were also considered beneficial for laptop use, and the real-time library search had improved in speed. However, the review also noted that the ageing sequencer had not received any updates, and only one new instrument has been added.

We said: “For producers looking for a new DAW, Reason 12 is a brilliant buy. Its modular environment, loads of instruments (19), effects (28), and utility and MIDI FX devices give users much to work with.

“The best buy here is the Reason+ subscription. Not only do you get Reason 12, all the instruments and effects and new weekly sound packs, you also get the Reason plug-in, which you can use in any DAW – all for one low monthly price. However, long-time Reason users may want to wait a bit longer.”

Read more about Reason 12.6 at reasonstudios.com.