PSP’s new 285 plugin offers ‘endless possibilities’ when it comes to delay-based effects

The plugin is described by the brand as “the ultimate creative semi-modular delay machine”

With its latest development, PSP Audioware has developed one of its most feature-packed delay plugins yet – the PSP 285.

Based on the brand’s previous designs, the highly celebrated PSP 84 and PSP 85 models, the latest launch delivers, the brand says, one of the most intricate and advanced delay machines on the market.

Far from some of the more straightforward designs on offer, the 285 plugin provides countless possibilities when it comes to creative delay options.

Using the semi-modular architecture, the main features of the processor include a dedicated filter section – for which, 17 types are on offer – as well as nearly 400 presets.

Up to ten seconds of delay time per channel are also embedded and, in addition, a modulation section with tempo-synced LFO and envelope follower comes as standard.

As per its website, PSP claims that the new processor allows users to explore the “endless possibilities offered by variable sample rate delay lines”.

What’s more, it also states that an impressive range of delay-based effects can be utilised, featuring everything from “faithful magnetic tape delay simulations” to “twisted, out-of-this-world pitch-shifting”.

The PSP 295, currently available at the introductory price of $99, runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. From 14 January, the price will be increased to the standard rate, costing $149.

It is worth noting, however, that while the 285 model will not be replacing the 85 design, the two are not compatible and the latter will no longer be developed by PSP going forward.

A 30-day trial of the PSP 285 is offered on the brand’s website.