Pro-Ject debuts ‘de-crackle’ device, NRS Box S3, and updated Debut Pro S turntable

The latest turntable incorporates a new host of features into its previous design while the NRS Box S3 breathes a new lease of life into those battered records.

Audio manufacturer Pro-Ject has launched an updated version of its 2021 turntable, the Debut Pro S and announced the development of an NRS Box – the first of its kind, designed to eliminate the pops and crackles heard in damaged vinyl.

Renowned for its top-of-the-line range of turntables, Pro-Ject officially debuted this latest addition on Friday (2 September), introducing the Debut Pro S, an updated version of its popular Debut Pro model.

One of the new features added is the 10” s-shaped tonearm. It comes in satin black, and gives users a greater level of control over how the turntable is set up. Additionally, when combined with the precision-milled bearing housing which sits atop a mounting plate, users can easily adjust the vertical tracking angle and receive minimal interference when listening to their records.

An SME-type connector is built in too, allowing for easier and more efficient cartridge switching. Through this, music lovers can alternate different cartridges depending on the genre they’re wanting to listen to.

Also, three height-adjustable, damped metal feet and a range of accessories come included, meaning that users just need a pre-existing hi-fi system and pre-amplifier to get started.

Alongside the new Debut Pro S turntable, Pro-Ject has also unveiled a new development, the Vinyl NRS Box S3, designed to reduce the cracks and pops heard in pre-loved and damaged vinyl.

The compact unit compresses and removes those common, unwanted noises from records to provide a cleaner sound like a record is as good as new. Connecting between the phono stage and amplifier, the unit uses a digital signal processing algorithm to modify and ‘polish’ the audio.

It also has a bypass function, so for un-scratched records that don’t require it, the NRS Box S3 will know when to turn off.

The Debut Pro S (£799) and the Vinyl NRS Box S3 (£289) are both available now. Find out more on Pro-Ject’s website.