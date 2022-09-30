PreSonus Studio One 6 has arrived: here’s what you need to know

PreSonus has unveiled the latest version of its acclaimed DAW, Studio One. Studio One 6 brings updates and improvements across the board and introduces several new features such as Smart Templates and a customisable user interface.

Smart Templates will allow Studio One to snap to a user-preset configuration depending on a specific function. When beat-making, for instance, users can load a Smart Template with Pattern editing already open. For mixing, a template with go-to channel strips can be loaded, and so on.

A brand new Customization Editor allows users to select the tools they need for a task and create a custom user interface, which can then be saved and recalled. Default customisations are available in either beginner or advanced-level configurations.

A host of new plugins have also been added and updated. ProEQ now handles frequency band solo-ing and a dynamic operation mode, while Autofilter welcomes independent envelope controls and a Flip control to switch modulation LFO polarity. Instruments Mai Tai, Sample One XT, and Presence XT have been updated to offer polyphonic aftertouch and MIDI Polyphonic Expression, or MPE.

The update suggests an emphasis on users who will use Studio One for a wide variety of purposes, from visuals to chord and lyric writing. This will undoubtedly suit a litany of artists and producers working from home and in modest setups very well.

On the bill for Studio One 6 is the all-new Video Track, offering limitless video import space and drag-and-drop editing, processing of embedded audio in its own sub-track and multiple export formats. A new Lyrics Track feature has also been added, allowing lyrics to be mapped across a session and even for sessions to be navigated using a song’s lyrics. Chord Track accommodates compositional experimentation while Ableton-style integrated Pattern editing and live looping promise intuitive beat making.

PreSonus Sphere is available by subscription for $14.95 per month or $164.95 per year, while perpetual licenses for Studio One 6 Artist and Studio One 6 Professional are $99.95 and $399.95 respectively. A variety of upgrade options for existing users are available, depending on their current version of Studio One. For more information visit presonus.com.