Electronic duo Polo & Pan selling their gear collection on Reverb

French electronic music duo Polo & Pan are selling their gear collection on Reverb to clear out their studio ready for new equipment.

The store is live now and features dozens of gear from the likes of Korg, Roland, Electro Harmonix, Universal Audio and more. It even includes equipment described as “pivotal” to many of their hit songs.

Among the gear for sale is a pair of Universal Audio Urei 1176 compressors that have been used on nearly all the Polo & Pan recordings. “After many years using [these] legendary compressors, we decided to let them go,” the duo told Reverb. “It was a young producer’s dream to acquire them. To make it even more cool, [the] pair that we bought was previously owned by Maurice Gibb from The Bee Gees.”

Also available is:

A Dynacord DRS-78 – “We love this vintage digital Reverb, we use it as an insert on many mono synths to give them a wider and deeper feeling,” said Polo & Pan

An Electro-Harmonix V256 vocoder they used during their first several live tours and the recordings of Coeur d’artichaut and Plage Isolée

A Crumar Multiman-S used for its string sounds on Tunnel It’s also featured on many of the songs on the band’s upcoming mixtape

A Korg MS-10 that provided some of their signature bass sounds, including the one on track Tunnel

A Roland D-50, a subtractive synth from the ‘80s used by the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince, which has been sampled and used on several tracks

Shop the full collection at Reverb.com.