Pioneer DJ issue huge updates to the Rekordbox iOS app

Pioneer DJ has issued huge updates to the Rekordbox iOS app, offering Cloud Library Sync and Bluetooth connection, as well as the ability to use “one-handed”.

The free app allows users to make their own DJ setup portable, on just an iPhone or iPad to control a range of effects on a virtual set of desks. Users can even link up the app with a set of XDJs or CDJs.

The new updates come on the fourth version of the app, which is all-new for iOS. It supports both TIDAL and SoundCloud with an added subscription service.

“Mix songs from playlists anytime, anywhere,” reads Rekordbox’s website. “You can now use the rekordbox app to DJ live, with a host of performance features at your fingertips.”

The app also allows you to use music not saved on your device using Cloud Library Sync, an additional paid service which links to your Dropbox account.

According to Pioneer, all functions in the app can be used “one-handed”, allowing you to create playlists in portrait mode, and mix, scratch, and add effects using the virtual decks in landscape mode.

While the app has been upgraded for iOS, users can still use it with Android, although supported streaming playback from TIDAL will not work. A number of DJ performance functions and connection to physical gear like the DDJ-FLX4 will also not be supported.

There are four subscription plans to choose from, with the lowest being free, allowing users to access basic software such as Phase detection musical analysis, Cloud library sync, and up to four deck support. However, you cannot save anything, or activate any devices.

On the other hand, the most expensive plan, named ‘Professional’, is priced at £360 a year, but offers full use of all the new features, such as the ability to save, activate up to eight devices, music analysis, music management, as well as plenty of features to support DJ performance.

For more information, head to rekordbox.com.